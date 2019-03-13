A bird's-eye view of the plan for the Airlie Beach foreshore.

A bird's-eye view of the plan for the Airlie Beach foreshore. Whitsunday Regional Council

THE Airlie Beach foreshore will remain closed until after April due to interruptions caused by a monsoon in late January and early February.

The $6.3 million revitalisation project was originally scheduled for completion in March.

But the latest Whitsunday Regional Council Airlie Foreshore Revitalisation newsletter said "sodden ground" was responsible for the minor delay.

Construction work began again in mid-February but is now expected to be finished after Easter.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said barriers around sections of the foreshore will go down as work is finished.

"The monsoon pushed us back a couple of weeks which is really unfortunate, but we are working as fast as we can," he said.

"The carpark next to Whitsunday Sailing Club should be open by Easter. We're very close."

Cr Willcox did a walk-through of the foreshore construction site on March 5.

He said most of the underground work including a new sewer line and conduits had been completed but "cosmetic" work was still in progress.

"There are lots of trees to plant, the stage for the outdoor entertainment hasn't been built yet and turfing and grass and those sort of things are still being finished off," Cr Willcox said.

The footpath connecting the foreshore to the bicentennial walkway is also still in progress.

At the start of the year WRC councillor Jan Clifford was hopeful the new 10.5 metre playground would be open to the community in February.

However, Cr Willcox said the ongoing construction works have rendered the possibility of a soft opening unlikely.

"We're going to have a look at that because we don't want to open it (the playground) while we have machinery there working around it," he said.

"We don't want to put families in harm's way."

After the walk-through, Cr Willcox said he visited business owners in Airlie Beach Main St to discuss how the foreshore revitalisation had impacted them.

"It hasn't been ideal for them and I understand that. But I think the end result once we get this completed will be a world-class attraction for locals and visitors," he said.

Construction on the site will continue Monday-Saturday from 6am and 6.30pm.

10.5 metre playground:

The new playground is currently underway, with the new slides and towers recently installed. Softfall, landscaping and shade sails will be the next stage to complete the playground.

Footpaths:

The footpaths in Fairy Tree Park are continuing and are expected to be completed in mid-March.

Fairy Tree Park:

Earthworks are taking place in Fairy Tree Park including electrical, irrigation and communications conduits.

Other:

- Toilet block refurbishment underway

- Beach stadium along the Esplanade begins soon

- Landscaping across the entire site to begin soon