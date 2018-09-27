Forget about sit and stay, it's time to play

RUNNING AMOK: Dogs and their owners enjoying the opportunity to socialise.

IT'S the dilemma faced by dog owners who work long hours.

By the time you get home after a long day at work, daylight is trickling away leaving you and your pooch in the dark.

Beau Jess moved to the area 18 months ago and had become conscious of his 14-month-old Great Dane, Shanti, spending too much time alone.

Mr Jess realised that just like people, dogs also need social interaction in order to thrive.

"Because I'm a nine-to-fiver, by the time I finish work and take my dog to the beach it's dark,” he said.

"There used to be a group of dog owners at Cannonvale Beach. Any chance I could get after work I would go, but that group fizzled out as people left the area.”

Wanting the best for his four-legged friend, Mr Jess decided to organise the Whitsundays Dog Play social group.

He put the call out on a few local Facebook group pages and was surprised at how quickly the event gained community support, with about 20 dogs and their owners turning up for the first gathering.

It became apparent a lack of socialising for their dogs was a concern for full-time workers in the area.

Mr Jess said it had been great to see those dogs which at first seemed nervous and timid around other dogs gain confidence.

"The owners whose dogs seemed a little less socialised are loving the improvements they are witnessing each week,” he said. "In fact we all enjoy seeing the growth.”

Anyone is welcome to join the weekly free and fun event.