Forget toilet paper, another item is flying off shelves

Owner of the Butterfly Effect Nursery Irene Bailey said more people have been buying seedlings.

AS INCREASED demand for fresh fruit and vegetables has resulted in higher prices and sometimes empty shelves, many Whitsunday residents seem to have taken an opportunity to exercise their green thumb.

Several nurseries in the region have sold a higher than usual number of seedlings to people looking to bring the fresh produce aisle into their own backyard.

Owner of Butterfly Effect Nursery Irene Bailey said she had seen an unprecedented demand for seeds and seedlings over the past week.

"We're a smaller nursery so we don't normally get that inundation of seedling requests," she said.

"(People have been buying) tomatoes, everyone loves tomatoes, greens, a lot of silver beet and spinach - they just want things they can pick and eat."

Bunnings Warehouse also reported it had seen a similar trend across the nation.

The back-to-basic approach has been embraced by both seasoned growers and amateur gardeners, but Ms Bailey said no matter what your experience, now is the perfect time of year for people to grow their own produce.

"We're really, really lucky that it's our grow time," she said.

"We're very fortunate, because if it was in the middle of wet season we wouldn't be able to grow anything."

If you're sporting more of a brown than a green thumb, Ms Bailey said a little bit of patience would go a long way.

"If you have don't have ground, you can do it in pots," she said.

"We have recycled pots we're giving away to people and (we're) telling them to just put the potting mix in there and the seeds and off they'll go.

"If you don't have luck with that batch, just do it again. Don't be disheartened."

Bunnings national greenlife buyer Alex Newman said the franchise was working with suppliers to replenish seedling stocks, as are the team at the Butterfly Effect Nursery.

In the meantime, the Butterfly Effect Nursery still have some seeds in stock that Ms Bailey said with a little love and attention could go a long way.

"We just want to encourage people that it's an easy thing to do and have a few pots of fresh green and choose what you like and grow what you like, keep it simple," she said.

"There's nothing like fresh fruit and veg."