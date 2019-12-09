Forgotten Aussie star’s left-field fix for injury hell

Forgotten man Kurtis Patterson has turned to Sydney Swans medical gurus in a bid to end his frustrating battle with injury.

The talented NSW star made a hundred in his last Test match, but after being overlooked for the Ashes squad, a severe quad injury then cruelled his hopes of pushing for a recall to the Australian team this summer.

Patterson initially suffered a quad strain in a club match at the start of the home season, but things escalated when he snapped his central tendon after deciding to roll the dice on a quick return to the Sheffield Shield three weeks later, such was his determination to put runs in front of selectors.

Kurtis Patterson has been hampered by a quad injury all summer. Picture: Getty

The selection window is all but closed as far as this Test summer is concerned, but the Australian No.6 spot is still yet to be nailed down, and Patterson knows he can ill-afford his quad problem to fester into a chronic issue as he relaunches his comeback mission.

Patterson has pulled out all stops, including consulting with Sydney Swans doctor Tom Cross and his team last week, and is confident of making a return to play for the Perth Scorchers during the Big Bash.

"Obviously they deal with a lot more quad issues in the AFL than what cricketers generally face and they made an interesting point that it's OK to do what I did and risk it to come back early, because there's obviously moments in individuals careers - like mine with the Test summer (that makes it worth the risk)," said Patterson.

Kurtis Patterson in the nets during his first effort to come back from the quad injury earlier this summer. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"They said that's fine, but then obviously when you do re-injure it again, the next time it's just a non-negotiable - it has to be 100 per cent before you come back.

"That's why it has taken a while now. I'm just trying to be conservative with it and make sure it's right to go.

"Whenever that time is that I do come back, the reality is there's still going to be a lot of cricket left in the year for the Scorchers and NSW."

Last summer Patterson celebrated his first hundred for Australia. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Patterson is flying to Perth this week to continue his rehabilitation with the Scorchers and although he is set to miss the start of the BBL, he is confident of being back in the first half of the tournament.

The two-Test star, who looked at home at international level against Sri Lanka, says he has no regrets about his ill-fated attempt to come back early.

"Obviously it's disappointing. (Selection) is obviously why I probably came back when I was at 85 per cent rather than waiting the extra week or two," said Patterson.

"But that's the way it's. It's all part of the journey. I'll be back."