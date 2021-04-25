Menu
Bowen's 2021 ANZAC Day commemorations. Picture: Rhonda Nilsson
‘Forgotten’ Digger’s story hits home at Bowen ANZAC service

Kirra Grimes
25th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
A rousing Dawn Service speech by Burdekin MP Dale Last brought the ANZAC Day message to life for the community of Bowen this morning.

Focusing on the story of “forgotten” Indigenous north Queensland Digger Charlie Blackman, who until recently was buried in an unmarked grave, the speech brought the ‘Lest We Forget’ message down to a more personal level for the 500-strong crowd.

Bowen's 2021 ANZAC Day commemorations. Picture: Rhonda Nilsson
Not least because the Whitsunday community played a key role in ensuring Lance Corporal Blackman got the respect and recognition he deserved, Mr Last explained, including the awarding of medals and the erection of a headstone at Charters Towers some 50 years after he died.

As Bowen RSL treasurer Rhonda Nilsson put it, it was “a story worth telling”, a story of “making a wrong, right,” and one that touched the crowd in a very “real” way.

Bowen's 2021 ANZAC Day commemorations. Picture: Rhonda Nilsson
Other highlights of Bowen’s commemorations included appearances from Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Dawson MP George Christensen, and a march through the town that included some of the youngest and oldest members of the community.

Lieutenant Commander Stephen Langridge gave the address at the mid-morning service, which was also well attended.

Bowen's 2021 ANZAC Day commemorations. Picture: Rhonda Nilsson
Rhonda said between both services, it was the biggest turnout she had ever seen on Anzac Day in Bowen, putting this down to people’s eagerness to get out and show support and solidarity with their community after last year’s isolation.

Bowen's 2021 ANZAC Day commemorations. Picture: Rhonda Nilsson
Attendees were rewarded with a delicious spread back at the RSL, made by the Queensland Country Women’s Association using ingredients donated by local Bowen businesses.

Bowen's 2021 ANZAC Day commemorations. Picture: Rhonda Nilsson
