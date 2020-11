Students from St Catherine's Catholic College dress to impress at their school formal. Photos: Elyse Wurm

STUDENTS from St Catherine's Catholic College dressed to impress to celebrate the end of their high school days.

The Year 12 cohort gathered at The Lookout at Coral Sea Marina last night for their school formal.

Some arrived wearing dazzling bright colours, while others donned dapper suits to enjoy the evening.

Check out all the photos from the stunning send off: