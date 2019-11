Whitsunday Christian College year 12 students Susan Schmidt, Madison Richardson, Zoe Peterson, Jomai Yeomans, Laura Cecot, Ashlee Coyle and Kiera Hansen at their year 12 formal.

Whitsunday Christian College year 12 students Susan Schmidt, Madison Richardson, Zoe Peterson, Jomai Yeomans, Laura Cecot, Ashlee Coyle and Kiera Hansen at their year 12 formal. Monique Preston

THE seven Year 12 students at Whitsunday Christian College dressed up on Thursday night for their year 12 formal.

Held at Northerlies Bar and Grill, the night gave the students the chance to celebrate the end of their schooling.

Check out all the glamour of the night in our gallery.