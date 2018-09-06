‘Haters gonna hate’: Ex-bikie’s huge lotto win

Jamie Brown in the newsagent his winning ticket came from. Picture: 7News

FORMER Adelaide bikie Jamie Brown has won big on a Father's Day lotto ticket, taking to social media to brag about his eye-watering $2.2 million payday.

Posting a photo of himself standing in the newsagency where the winning ticket was bought, Brown beamed with his wife and the shop owner.

"Couldn't be anymore happier," he wrote.

"Haters gonna hate."

The winning entry was purchased at Campbell's Newsagency at Morphett Vale.

Brown's wife bought the ticket for her husband for Father's Day but because the ticket was unregistered, SA Lotteries had to make a public appeal for the winners to come forward.

"I had bought the tickets for my dad and my husband for Father's Day while out with my Mum," Brown's wife told SA Lotteries officials.

"I was just at home about to make dinner when my mum texted me to ask if I had checked my ticket because she had seen on the news that someone had won but they hadn't come forward yet.

"I just kind of knew for some reason it was me, so I ran and grabbed the ticket and scanned it on the app and saw that we had won."

The numbers used were of the couple's wedding anniversary.

"The date it was drawn on actually our wedding anniversary and the game number we won on was our lucky number which was three," Ms Brown said.

"So it seems a bit crazy that it was sentimental things to us, but we had no idea."

Bikie Jamie Brown leaving the Adelaide Magistrates Court in 2011.

Brown has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2000, including convictions for affray, assault, property damage, violence and weapons charges.

He also made legal history when he became the first bikie to be cut off from his club when he was handed a court order in 2011 prohibiting him from contacting them.

A number of Adelaide locals were asked about Brown's win by 7News, with some joking his win was ludicrous.

"Maybe he'll donate it to charity. Hang on, I'm dreaming, aren't I?" one person said.

In a press release, Lotto officials said the family plans to save for their children's future, make investments and pay off their house.