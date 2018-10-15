Menu
Antonella Barba American Idol
Crime

American Idol star on drug charges

by Fox News
15th Oct 2018 6:22 AM

A FORMER American Idol contestant appears to have fallen on hard times.

Antonella Barba, 31, who competed on the talent-search show during its sixth season, has been arrested for attempting to distribute heroin, TMZreported.

Barba was arrested on Thursday and faces a felony drug-distribution charge, according to the report.

 

Antonella Barba’s mugshot after being arrested on drug charges. Picture: Supplied
It was just the latest controversy for the aspiring singer, who reportedly was arrested for shoplifting in New York City in 2011, and drew backlash in 2007 for posing in a wet T-shirt near the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC.

 

Antonella Barba on season six of American Idol. Picture: Supplied
Barba's appearance on Idol was marked by controversy when some revealing photos of her appeared online while she was a contestant. She was allowed to remain in the competition but was ultimately voted out by the show's fans.

 

Barba was eliminated from the show before the top 12 were chosen. Picture: Supplied
The situation was revisited a few years later when popular contestant Frenchie Davis was disqualified over circumstances similar to those for which Barba was not punished,ET Online reported.

The racy photos that appeared on the Internet sparked a lot of speculation about Barba, but a close friend from her native New Jersey defended the singer, insisting that the "really bad ones" were not Barba.

"It's not her nose," friend Amanda Coluccio of Holmdel said after studying the photos. "She's never had [acrylic nail] tips [like the woman in the photo] in her life. She's the least [racy] person I know."

Barba's most recent TV appearance, according to TMZ, was her participation in a Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment in which she and other former Idol contestants addressed the question, Where Are They Now?

 

This article originally appeared inFox News and has been reproduced here with permission.

