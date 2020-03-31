Menu
Karla Rose Lake, 75, was a passenger onboard the Ruby Princess. She died from COVID-19 in Caboolture Hospital at 2am on Sunday, March 29.
News

Former Bay woman, 75, dies of coronavirus

Christian Berechree
30th Mar 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 31st Mar 2020 5:53 AM
KARLA Rose Lake, 75, died in Caboolture Hospital about 2am Sunday, becoming the third Queenslander claimed by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The Caboolture woman had previously lived in Hervey Bay, with her husband Graeme telling 7NEWS She used to do work for Vietnam veterans in the region and was a member of Pialba Bowls Club.

Mrs Lake became infected on-board the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Mrs Lake's sister Yvonne Cunningham said the couple was allowed to go ashore in Sydney, take a bus to the airport, wander around the domestic terminal for hours, then fly to Brisbane where they were collected by family members.

All family members are now in self-isolation at home.

Ms Cunningham said the cruise was a 75th birthday present from her brother-in-law to her sister.

