Former Block star Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and fraud at the beginning of a four-day District Court trial in Brisbane.
Former Block star Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and fraud at the beginning of a four-day District Court trial in Brisbane.
Crime

Former Block star faces four-day trial

by Kay Dibben
15th Apr 2021 1:28 PM
Former reality television contestant Suzi Taylor and a co-accused man have begun a four-day District Court trial on five charges, including deprivation of liberty and extortion.

Suellen Jan Taylor and Ali Ebrahimi today pleaded not guilty to charges of deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, extortion, fraud and attempted fraud.

The offences were allegedly committed on October 30, 2019, at a New Farm unit.

A jury of 13, including a reserve juror, has been sworn in.

Brisbane District Court heard 11 witnesses would be called to give evidence for the Crown case, including the alleged victim, David John Butler.

Suzi Taylor’s co-accused Ali Ebrahimi outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Suzi Taylor’s co-accused Ali Ebrahimi outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard


 

