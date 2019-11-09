Former boatie finds passion in crime journalism

Position: Crime reporter/senior journalist

Time at the Daily Mercury: This is my second stint at the paper. The first time was under four years before I relocated to Cairns for work for three years. I moved back to Mackay in March this year.

Connection with Mackay: I mostly grew up in Airlie Beach - I say mostly because in between living in the Whitsunday region, I also lived on a boat and travelled up the Queensland coast and into Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands with my parents. My parents still live in Airlie, so it's nice to be able to drive back and see them. I initially moved to Mackay for work, but I've really grown to love the area.

Sports or hobbies: I'm not really the sporting type but I have given beach volleyball a try. I loved it. I'm terrible at it, but I love it. I love to read and cook in my spare time. Love to travel - especially going somewhere English isn't the first language and just throwing myself into their culture.

How do you spend your weekends? Usually with friends and family. I do like to get out and explore. Finch Hatton Gorge is probably one of my favourite places to go, especially in spring and summer. Trips out to the reef.

I'd never be caught dead with … a tomato sandwich - I am repulsed by tomatoes. To the point it's an ongoing joke with my friends. Or a mullet dress, super short at the front and long at the back - I'm just not into them.

You'll never see me without … my glasses, I'm really blind … and I hate my face in contacts.

My friends would describe me as … blunt but caring and quite outgoing, vivacious … always smiling and with a funny story to tell. Usually the funny stories involve me doing something ridiculous. Excitable maybe, especially when I have a cracker story. Love a selfie haha

I would describe me as … definitely blunt, definitely excitable when I have a good story. I'm passionate about my job … I care about the stories I tell, whether I'm writing about court or council or putting together a tribute or writing a pic story about a weekend event.

What do you love about Mackay? The people! I find the people here very genuine and I've forged some amazing friendships.

What book/podcast are you reading/listening right now? Right now I'm re-reading my Matthew Reilly collection. I'm about halfway through Temple, which is one of my favourites.

The song that best describes me is … This is a hard one. Does there have to be just one? I'd probably say any number of 80s rock ballad songs because they are upbeat and sometimes just a little over the top.

If you had to pick an issue that matters to you most - what would it be and why? Being proactive about juvenile offending and not reactive. By this I mean ensuring there are enough resources and services going towards the at-risk families before the children grow up to become offenders. After sitting in the courts for so many years, I've learned that some people grow up never having a chance.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why? Easy - Egypt. I would go tomorrow if I could. It's been the number one destination on my must-see list for as long as I can remember. I love history and I especially love Egyptian history - but also … I'm a huge Agatha Christie fan and have wanted to take a cruise down the Nile ever since I read Death on the Nile.