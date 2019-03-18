Former boss dobs in employee in WorkCover fraud

WORKCOVER Queensland was tipped off to the defraud of its own company after it was sent video footage of the claimant working, despite claiming benefits for unemployment due to a workplace injury.

A 22-year-old who continued to receive WorkCover benefits while she was working has been ordered to pay compensation to WorkCover Queensland.

Tegan Rose Maree Langley was spared time behind bars last week after she pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges, including defraud an insurer, give an insurer a document containing false material and being a worker and receiving compensation for injury (must notify insurer of return to work).

Langley received a workplace injury to her shoulder while working at a roadhouse on January 25, 2017.

She lodged an application for compensation with the insurer and by February had started to receive payments.

The court was told Langley was employed as a kitchenhand at the Calliope Country Club on March 27, 2017. She did not inform the insurer, despite being told if she returned to work she would have to do so.

The insurer received several tipoffs, including from her former boss where the workplace accident occurred, the court was told.

The insurer obtained footage showing Langley working and an investigation found she had worked there for four months while receiving benefits.

The court was told although Langley was entitled to some benefits, legislation stated if a claimant made incorrect claims, the whole amount they received would be payable back to the insurer.

Including $2900 compensation to WorkCover and costs to the Workers' Compensation Regulator, Langley was ordered to pay more than $5400.

Lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Langley was remorseful, shown in the $1500 she had already repaid.

Ms Ditchfield said Langley did not earn a considerable amount in that time.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella sentenced her to three months jail, suspended for 12 months. Convictions were recorded.