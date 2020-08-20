Former Broncos in town to develop next NRL stars

Former Brisbane Broncos NRL players Jack Reed (back left) and Matt Gillett (front right) with game development manager Paul Dyer (front left). They are in the region this week as part of the club's player engagement programs.

TWO former stars of the NRL are in Mackay and the Whitsundays this week helping to engage the next generation of rugby league legends.

Former Brisbane Broncos Jack Reed and Matt Gillett joined Broncos game development manager Paul Dyer yesterday at multiple school visits and player/coach education sessions in Mackay.

The trio is in Proserpine and Cannonvale today continuing to spread the good word.

Speaking from deep inside Cowboys territory, Dyer said the Broncos made it a point at least once a year to engage with their fans and members in north Queensland.

“We’ve always felt the Broncos brand can play a huge role in not only attracting new kids to the game but also in supporting the grassroots networks through coach education programs and player skill development,” he said.

Matt Gillett of the Broncos takes on the defence during the round 23 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on August 23, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Broncos trio made a quick visit to the Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds yesterday to watch the start of the Cowboys Challenge clash between Mercy College and Ignatius Park.

After a significant year of challenges on and off the field because of COVID-19, Dyer said it was fantastic to see rugby league up and running in Mackay once again.

“Some of the boys out there will want to go on and play at higher levels; others will just want to enjoy the sport. I think it’s equally important for both those groups that they get out there and play,” Dyer said.

“We’re sitting here now in August and it’s great to see these boys playing again, so that they don’t miss out on a year of development.”

