Former Bundy woman convicted for revenge porn

A FORMER Bundy woman turned Northern Territory cop wept in court as she was convicted of distributing so-called "revenge porn" of another police officer.

Mary-Ellen Carmody Arndt Pascoe, 23, pleaded guilty in Darwin Local Court last week to distributing intimate images and using a carriage service to harass. Pascoe now faces the possibility of being booted from the force, two years after graduating from the police college.

The court heard Pascoe in June found a number of "intimate images" of another police officer on the her then-boyfriend's phone.

Crown Prosecutor Tami Grealy said one of the photos was of the woman fully naked standing in front of a mirror.

Pascoe sent the images to her then-boyfriend, the woman, and to the woman's husband, and sent text messages to the woman calling her a "sl*t", "a filthy whore", and the "exact kind of person who steals the earth's oxygen".

Pascoe also wrote: "The Police force is a small place."

Pascoe's lawyer, Ray Murphy, said his client's motive was not to humiliate her victim and argued she should not be convicted.

Murphy said it was "to her credit" she didn't put the photos online "for the world to see".

He said Pascoe had a history of volunteering with children and had been praised for her efforts in reviving an unconscious prisoner.

Prosecutor Grealy said not convicting Pascoe would send the wrong message to the community.

"This is exactly the kind of revenge conduct that the legislation is designed to prohibit," she said.

"Quite apart from that, the defendant is a police officer who is a person who is entrusted to uphold the law."

Judge Tanya Fong Lim said it was disappointing to see Pascoe in court as a defendant rather than a police officer.

"I have no doubt that this has caused the victim some distress," she said.

She convicted Pascoe and sentenced her to a 12-month good behaviour bond. Pascoe is also the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.