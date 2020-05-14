Businessman and sports boss accused of $250k fraud

A former sports boss and international business owner will face court accused of almost $250k in fraud, including taking money meant for a junior football trip.

A FORMER Far North junior sports boss and international business owner will face court accused of almost $250,000 in fraud, including taking money meant for a junior football trip.

Darryl Subloo, 50, was president of the Innisfail Junior Rugby League Club when he is accused by police of withdrawing $13,000 from the club's coffers between November 2015 and February 2016.

It is alleged the money had been set aside for a trip to a junior sports carnival.

Detectives have also alleged Mr Subloo, who now lives in Brisbane, falsely reported a burglary at the Goondi Bend branch of his waste management business Subloos Pty Ltd in 2009.

He allegedly reported a significant quantity of equipment had been stolen and successfully made a $235,000 insurance claim.

The company, which operated in Australia, New Zealand and Cambodia, was placed into voluntary administration in early 2016.

At the time the company's website said it had been operating for more than 50 years and Mr Subloo had been in charge for 12 years, while wife Sandie was chief financial officer.

There is no suggestion she was involved in any wrongdoing.

Former Innisfail District Junior Rugby League president Darryl Subloo (centre), with former North Queensland Cowboys boss Greg Tonner and NRL great Brent Tate.

Innisfail police Det Sgt Steve Bull said it was a public tip-off to police in 2016 which prompted a long and complex investigation.

Mr Subloo, who was also the developer of the River Grande apartment block on Innisfail's Fitzgerald Esplanade, was arrested at his home in the Brisbane suburb of North Lakes on Wednesday and charged with three counts of fraud.

He is due to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on June 1.

Det Sgt Bull said small community groups such as sports clubs were always deeply impacted by these types of offences.

"They rely on fundraising, the goodwill of the community and business donations," he said.

"There is a big impact on small organisations … particularly in small communities."

Mr Subloo was actively involved in the club for more than 10 years.

His three sons Jarrett, Brandon and Tristan were talented rugby league players and Jarrett, 19, is currently a development player with National Rugby League club the Canberra Raiders.

Subloos' Innisfail branch, which previously had the contract with the Cassowary Coast Regional Council, was bought out by Ingham firm MAMS Group.

The company, which also had regional offices in Nowra, Port Macquarie, Brisbane, Perth, Greymouth (New Zealand) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia), employed around 150 people before going into administration.

Det Sgt Steve Bull said investigations were ongoing and did not rule out further charges being laid.

He urged anyone with information on the matter to come forward or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

