Former dog trainer victim of vicious attack

DISGRACED former greyhound trainer Tom Noble was doused in liquid and threatened to be set on fire during a violent home invasion.

Noble, 73, who was banned for life after the greyhound live-baiting scandal, was confronted by three burglars outside his Karrabin home near Ipswich on Monday about 6.30am.

The two females and a man broke into the Karrabin Rosewood Rd property demanding money while waving a machete in front of the terrified 73 year old.

One of the women poured an unknown liquid over Noble and threatened to light him up, police said.

Disgraced greyhound trainer Tom Noble attends Supreme Court. Photo: Jodie Richter

When Noble's wife Lynette, 71, emerged from the bedroom she was dragged to the ground and kicked about the face by one of the female intruders.

The trio left the home empty-handed in a dark blue early 2000s model Holden Astra.

The attack comes four years after Noble was warned off racetracks for life and banned from placing a bet or training or owning any registered racing animal.

The greyhound trainer pleaded guilty to 15 serious animal cruelty charges, including using piglets for live baiting, and was handed a three year suspended prison sentence.

The State Government unsuccessfully appealed the sentence.

Police investigating this week's home invasion are considering all possible scenarios behind the attack.

Detective Inspector David Briese said police were treating the matter "very seriously".

"They were asleep at the time and were woken to that," he said.

"It's quite confronting for those two elderly people to answer their door and for that to happen."

Noble received minor lacerations to his hand and head while his wife suffered a suspected broken finger and cuts and swelling to her head.

The man who attacked the couple is described as having olive skin, a solid build, shoulder length shaggy dark hair and is about 185cm tall. He was wearing dark coloured hoodie with dark coloured pants.

One woman is described as having olive skin, a heavy build, dark brown wavy shoulder length hair, and is about 160cm tall.

The second woman is described as having long dirty blonde hair, fair skinned with a thin build. She is about 160cm tall. They are all unknown to Noble.

It is believed the car they left in had a dent over the rear tail light and a cracked windscreen

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time. Anyone with dashcam vision are asked to contact police.