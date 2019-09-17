Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kimberley College former principal Paul Thomson leaving his home in Carbrook. File picture: AAP image, John Gass
Kimberley College former principal Paul Thomson leaving his home in Carbrook. File picture: AAP image, John Gass
Crime

Former elite school principal charged with fraud

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
17th Sep 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged former Kimberley College principal Paul Thomson, his daughter Amy Ferguson and her husband Kevin Ferguson "with a series of significant fraud charges relating to their previous involvement in the financial management" of the school.

The three were arrested this morning in Carbrook and arrived at the Brisbane City Watch House about 9am.

The Courier-Mail last year revealed serious concerns about the school's finances and allegations of nepotism.

The charges mark the closure of Operation Quebec Consignment, which was established following a referral from the Department of Education in August 2018, and focused on four former senior staff and their involvement in the financial dealings of the college between 2012 and 2018.

Former Kimberley College principal Paul Thompson's daughter Amy Ferguson being driven into the Brisbane watch house by police. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Former Kimberley College principal Paul Thompson's daughter Amy Ferguson being driven into the Brisbane watch house by police. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

 

"Given the serious nature of a number of the allegations, the matter was investigated by a team of investigators from the Major Fraud Investigation Unit within the Financial and Cyber Crime Group," Detective Acting Superintendent Vince Byrnes of the Financial and Cyber Crimes Group said.

"It was a complex investigation and involved the detailed and lengthy analysis of financial documentation and banking records.

"The nature of the alleged offending is very concerning as it involves persons who were then acting in a position of trust.

"It is important to stress that this investigation focused on four former employees of the college."

Paul Thomson, 75, has been charged with fraud, dishonestly causing detriment as an employee where the detriment is greater than $100,000. He has also been conjointly charged with Ms Ferguson for one charge of extortion and computer hacking and conjointly with Mr Ferguson, 34 with one count of fraud, dishonest application of property of another greater than $100,000.

Ms Ferguson, 35, has been charged with fraud, dishonestly causing detriment as an employee where the detriment is greater than $100,000, perjury, and computer hacking.

She has been conjointly charged with Mr Ferguson on one count of fraud, dishonestly gaining benefit or advantage as an employee where the yield is greater than $100,000 .

Former Kimberley College principal Paul Thompson's son-in-law Kevin Ferguson being driven into the Brisbane watch house by police. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Former Kimberley College principal Paul Thompson's son-in-law Kevin Ferguson being driven into the Brisbane watch house by police. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

 

A 66-year-old woman has been charged with fraud, dishonestly causing a detriment as an employee where the detriment is greater than $100,000.

Paul, Amy, Kevin and Paul's wife Jennifer Thomson were sacked in June last year.

The trio have previously denied any wrongdoing regarding the allegations over the school's finances and allegations of nepotism.

They are expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

The 66-year-old woman was issued a Notice to Appear and is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.

More Stories

finance fraud fraud school principal

Top Stories

    MANGO MAGIC: Bowen shortlisted in nationwide festival search

    premium_icon MANGO MAGIC: Bowen shortlisted in nationwide festival search

    News Bowen has been shortlisted in a national competition to bring a festival to the Whitsunday region.

    Drink driver launches car into park below

    premium_icon Drink driver launches car into park below

    Crime A repeat drink driver to blame for damage at a busy grocery store

    Roll up, roll up, the circus is coming to the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Roll up, roll up, the circus is coming to the Whitsundays

    News The Whitsundays will soon be sending in the clowns

    Why we’ll soon be eating more farmed fish

    premium_icon Why we’ll soon be eating more farmed fish

    Business Queensland fishing: Why we’ll soon be eating more farmed fish