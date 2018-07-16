Menu
Kris Jenner “was not easy to work for.” (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Chopard)
Celebrity

Ex-Kardashian nanny spills on famous family

by Derrick Bryson Taylor
16th Jul 2018 7:17 AM

AS EXPECTED, working for Kris Jenner isn't easy.

The famous momager's former nanny, Pam Behan, revealed on an upcoming Kim Kardashian-focused episode of Scandal Made Me Famous that working for the Kardashian family in the early '90s was stressful.

"I liked Kris and I respected her for many reasons," Behan shared in a preview clip published by People. "She was not easy to work for because she was a perfectionist and she expected perfection."

Behan's job including taking care of kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. She was also required to shuttle the kids to school and to their various activities.

Khloe, Kourtney and Kim with their late father, Robert Kardashian. Picture: kimkardashian/Instagram
"On a daily basis, when she has a very long list and you're fighting L.A. traffic and taking kids to their events, and maybe possibly not everything on the list gets done," Behan explained. "There were a few moments where I got an earful."

That "earful" would sometimes come with hurtful comments.

"At first, I used to be just crushed when she would speak to me like that," Behan said. "But she vents, she speaks what's on her mind. She wasn't easy to work for, but I did enjoy my job."

Behan worked for the family for five years.

 

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.

