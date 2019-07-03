Former Mackay rider returns to take gold

BEST ON A BIKE: Alexandra Larson before she took on the National Cup XCO U13 race at Mackay.

BEST ON A BIKE: Alexandra Larson before she took on the National Cup XCO U13 race at Mackay. Dylan Coppo

WITH no other competition, former Mackay mountain biker Alexandra Larson was guaranteed a gold. But the 11 year old had no intentions of coasting her way to the finish line.

When Alexandra, who prefers to go by 'Bubsy', turned up to the starting gate for the Mackay Cup she discovered she was the only female competitor.

Racing in the boys category, the young competitor surprised herself in her first race of two when she bested the U13s field against riders from across the country.

"It was a lot of fun, I've missed racing (in Mackay),” she said

Bubsy almost replicated her success the next day despite suffering from a slippery pedal off the starting gun.

This time around she had female competition. But Bubsy still wanted to prove she was the top racer in her age group.

"I still wanted to beat the boys but I didn't get a great start, so I came second,” she said.

"I slipped my foot at the start and couldn't clip in for a little bit.

"They all just went flying past me. The (leaders) were far ahead, about four or five (places) so I just tried my hardest to catch up.”

Considering her botched start, the junior rider was content with silver.

Now a Brisbane resident, Bubsy's mountain biking journey started at Rowallan Park about four years ago.

"This is kind of where it all started. This is where I started riding and there are really good trails here,” she said.

A lot has changed in that time, with the junior athlete noting some unfamiliar and new features in the track.

"It was a lot of fun. I missed it and I've never (ridden) on the (new) tracks before,” Bubsy said.

"It was really nice to come back and ride on the new parts. I liked the some of the A-Lines, like the 102 course's rock garden.”

Bubsy's first sport was gymnastics, but an injury to her humerus stopped her high-flying pursuits.

She said she never planned to sit back after that injury and soon picked up a bike.

"My brothers Rory and Zach always did it. They are really good at it and I wanted to be like them,” she said.

"When I quit gymnastics I thought 'why don't I give this a shot'.

"The strength from gymnastics just built my core up and set me up well for riding.”