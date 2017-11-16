Former mayor confident of win

OUT AND ABOUT: Jennifer Whitney and party founder Bob Katter in Mackay this week.

OUT AND ABOUT: Jennifer Whitney and party founder Bob Katter in Mackay this week.

JENNIFER Whitney had a simple and direct message on a mall walkabout with Katter's Australian Party founder Bob Katter this week.

Although she dropped into the Whitsunday race relatively late, courtesy of a parachute jump in September, Ms Whitney believed there is a groundswell of support for her to win the keenly contested seat on November 25.

"I definitely believe I can win the Whitsunday electorate and by winning we will be able to form the balance of power and therefore have some weight in getting benefits and acknowledgement of our area,” she said.

"Our party is about the community, then the party. It's about having a representative who actually represents the community, who listens, talks with them and acts for the community so that the Whitsundays truly has a voice.”

Despite being ousted by Andrew Willcox in the last Whitsunday mayoral race, Ms Whitney said it's a whole different ball game with the new electorate boundaries.

"It's a different community that I'm representing now which has a regional and business focus, which is exactly the ideals of the Katter's party and absolutely the ideals that I support.”