Former NBL player bringing basketball with a twist to town

FORMER NBL player Andre Moore is due to touch down in the Whitsundays next week and he is bringing with him his unique Big Feat Basketball Health and Wellbeing Program.

The 6ft 9inch player will be giving a free basketball clinic on Saturday, December 7, at the PCYC.

Andre asks children, what's your big feat in life that you want to accomplish?

"It's all about 'healthy body, healthy mind' - you can't have one without the other,” the 55-year-old father of eight children said.

"I teach kids to have goals and to look after their body and mind - to enjoy sport and respect themselves - and to look out for all the negatives out there, including the importance of avoiding alcohol and drugs and standing up to peer pressure.”

There will be two separate sessions - one from 10am to noon for primary school aged children and one from 12.30pm to 2.30pm for high school aged children.

Mr Moore will also be visiting Bowen High School and Proserpine High School while he is in the Whitsundays.

Originally from Chicago, Mr Moore has been running his program for a long time after "escaping” the negative things in society through education and sport.

He started the program in 1991 after arriving in Australia in 1990 as an "imported” player for the Brisbane Bullets in the National Basketball League (NBL), where he stayed for four years.

From there, Mr Moore went to play for the Tassie Devils, in Hobart, in 1995, just for one year, and then, following a three-year break from the game, he was brought back into the NBL with the Cairns Taipans, for whom he played for two years.

"I played for the Cairns Taipans in their first two seasons of their existence and I scored the very first basket for them!”

Mr Moore is excited to be visiting the Whitsundays for the first time.

"Hopefully, I will get out on the water and get some fishing in and some swimming, and maybe try snorkelling for the first time.”

Mr Moore thanked everyone who had helped to make the trip possible including Charter Yachts Australia, Avis Car Hire, Mantra Club Croc, Sorrento, Aqua Dive, Whitsunday Moorings & Marine Construction, and the Lions Club. Phone the PCYC on 4948 1144 for more details.