Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Former NRL star Ben Barba arrives at Mackay court
News

Former NRL star Ben Barba arrives at Mackay court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
19th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FORMER NRL star Ben Barba has arrived at Mackay Magistrates Court where it is expected he will plead guilty to three charges.

The Dally M winner is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm over an alleged incident involving his brother in law at McGuires pub on February 22 this year.

He is also charged with breaching his bail on July 18 by being within the Mackay Safe Night Precinct.

It is also alleged he breached a community service order handed down last year.

The case is expected to be finalised later this morning.

Ben Barba with his solicitor Campbell MacCallum arrive at Mackay Magistrates Court. Picture: Janessa Ekert
Ben Barba with his solicitor Campbell MacCallum arrive at Mackay Magistrates Court. Picture: Janessa Ekert
ben barba mackay court and crime mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parking permit plan floated for Whitsunday tourism operators

        Premium Content Parking permit plan floated for Whitsunday tourism operators

        Council News One tourism operator says parking costs him upwards of $100 every week and welcomed the idea of a permit.

        ‘Low-level psychosis’ drives man to smash fence with hammers

        Premium Content ‘Low-level psychosis’ drives man to smash fence with hammers

        Crime Cannonvale man enters two backyards with hammers and knife after taking ice the...

        Primary producers footing the bill for road plan gaps

        Premium Content Primary producers footing the bill for road plan gaps

        Rural Poor road planning is costing the state and its primary producers millions, key...

        Rain, mud, outnumbered: Veteran’s lasting memories of battle

        Premium Content Rain, mud, outnumbered: Veteran’s lasting memories of battle

        People and Places A Bowen veteran says all he could do was focus on the enemy as he fought for his...