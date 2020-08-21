Menu
A former nurse allegedly assaulted a police officer while intoxicated.
Former nurse strikes police offer in drunken assault

kaitlyn smith
21st Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
A FORMER nurse accused of assaulting a police officer while severely intoxicated has walked out of court without criminal conviction.

Megan Michelle Schutze appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning after she allegedly attacked an officer while "grossly intoxicated."

The 30-year-old entered an early plea of guilty to one count of assaulting a police officer.

Police Prosecutor Jessica King said officers arrived at Diplock St, Frenchville, on May 20 at 12.40pm, following complaints of an intoxicated woman sitting in the middle of the road.

She said a female police officer approached the defendant, who was described to be "causing a public disturbance and slurring her words."

The officer offered the woman assistance to remove her from the roadway, prompting Schutze to swing her right arm and strike the officer's head.

 

The officer suffered only minor injuries during the incident.

Ms King said the constable was acting in line with her duties at the time of the incident.

She added it was not the first time Schutze had appeared before the court due to alcohol related matters.

The defendant previously faced a Mackay court last year after she was charged with being a public nuisance in or near the vicinity of a licensed premise.

A defence lawyer for Schutze said she had acknowledged her problem with alcohol.

Schultze's troubles with alcohol first began after she was raped on a trip to Greece some years ago, the court heard.

It was told the unemployed woman had also begun undertaking counselling sessions.

The lawyer said a recorded conviction would prohibit the woman from gaining future work as a state-employed nurse.

Schutze was fined a total of $800 with no conviction recorded.

