Former One Nation MP abandons party for LNP

Former One Nation member for Whitsunday Harry Black and the LNP's Jason Costigan in Proserpine today. Peter Carruthers

THE only One Nation member to ever win the seat of Whitsunday has abandoned his former party and is throwing his weight behind the LNP's sitting member Jason Costigan.

Harry Black said he still believed in what the One Nation party stood for but didn't believe they had the numbers to get up in the race for the seat of Whitsunday.

"I can see One Nation getting seven or eight seats in Queensland but not for the seat here,” he said.

As the owner of tyre dealerships in Proserpine and Cannonvale, Mr Black said the flooding of Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains which if elected the LNP have promised to fix was one reason why he was lending clout to Mr Costigan's campaign.

The proposed Urannah Dam project was another.

"I brought up the Urannah Dam 19 years ago and I have been talking about it for along long time,” he said.

The LNP have promised to fast track the dam feasibility study in the first 100 days if elected at the upcoming November 25 poll.

Mr Black highlighted the divide between south-east Queensland and the north and believed funding promises put the LNP ahead of Queensland Labor in the Whitsunday seat.

"I believe Costo is the best man for the job. Two terms he has been in and going for the third. The experience is there,” he said.

"Hopefully the LNP can get across the line.”

The latest ReachTELL poll for Sky News has Queensland Labor polling at 50.5 per cent to the LNP's 49.5 per cent for Whitsunday.

Mr Costigan refused to be drawn on the latest poll which indicated the the LNP are gaining ground on Queensland Labor in the final days of the campaign.

Mr Black said the rollout of compulsory preferential voting system for the 2017 election meant voters' preferences were likely to decide the election in such a close race.

He is also livid at the Katter Australia Party and One Nation how to vote cards who have preferenced the LNP at fifth place on the ballot, both prefrencing Labor ahead of the LNP.