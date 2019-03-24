‘Atrocious’ Marvel Stadium surface under fire

Divots in the Marvel Stadium surface in front of the interchange bench. Picture: Michael Klein.

It's only the opening round of the season, but the Marvel Stadium surface is already under fire with big divots being dug up by players.

The grass in front of the interchange benches on the wing looks like it has been attacked with a pitching wedge by a weekend golfer.

Port Adelaide champion Kane Cornes said on SEN radio: "This is going to be a big story during the week. You just can't have this surface in this day and age."

Fox Footy's Cameron Mooney described it as "atrocious" and former Suns and Hawthorn player Campbell Brown questioned if it was safe to play on.

An emergency umpire was on the field trying to pat down the grass after Suns defender Sam Collins dug up a huge chunk of turf in a diving tackle.

The shifting turf was also an issue for players in the Western Bulldogs' win over Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The turf has continued to get churned up by St Kilda and Gold Coast players at the ground today.

A close-up view of the damaged turf at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Michael Klein.

Bulldogs defender Matthew Suckling was a victim of the shifting turf when he rolled his ankle as the surface moved underneath him during the first quarter against the Swans.

Saint Jack Steven was one player to lose his footing in the patchy turf early in the match against the Suns.

Divots have been patched up in a large area in front of the interchange benches, but it's clear there is going to be more work needed to repair the surface in the shaded area.

The AFL will assess the affected area of turf in front of the interchange bench this week, but it is understood to have passed all testing in the lead-up to the weekend's games.

The threshold of how well the grass has "knitted" is tested and was given the all-clear. Only the area in front of the bench on the centre wing appeared to be affected during matches.

As of Sunday afternoon, there had been no complaints from the Western Bulldogs or Sydney.

The roof was left open on Sunday, but the affected area received no sunlight.