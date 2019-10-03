Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former priest is facing charges of buggery.
A former priest is facing charges of buggery. iStock
Crime

Former priest may be to unwell to answer to a buggery charge

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery is undergoing assessment for his dementia before proceedings can continue.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

Court documents revealed he has been charged with committing an act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor, Thomas Trembath, informed Ballina Local Court on Wednesday his client was suffering from dementia and was unable to attend court that day.

Magistrate Karen Stafford requested Mr Kitchingman undergo medical assessment to show the impacts of dementia before the matter can proceed.

A brief was ordered to be delivered by November 28.

Mr Kitchingman is expected to return to court on November 28.

ballina local court buggery northern rivers crime priest sex abuse
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Progress marches on': Regulation a chance for innovation

    premium_icon 'Progress marches on': Regulation a chance for innovation

    Rural Fourth-generation farmer says embracing change helps improve productivity and protect land for the future.

    Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

    premium_icon Call for fundraising money to go to local organisations

    News 'Money raised in the Whitsundays should stay in the Whitsundays.'

    Protecting families from the pain of drug abuse

    premium_icon Protecting families from the pain of drug abuse

    Health Help has arrived for the families and friends of people trapped in a cycle of...