Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bushfires
Bushfires
News

Former QFES commissioner to address bushfire forum

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Lee Johnson hopes this evening's bushfire forum will raise people's awareness of the changing bushfire seasons.

Mr Johnson is one of several speakers taking part at the Toowoomba Escarpment Bushfire Forum at Toowoomba TAFE tonight. 

He said that with the changing climate, Australia was experiencing more periods of higher bushfire intensity - and people needed to be prepared. 

"Bushfire hasn't been traditionally Queensland's number one natural hazard. That's starting very much to change," he said. 

Mr Johnson was a Commissioner with QFES for 13 years and is a member of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Group. 

The forum will also hear from USQ Senior Lecturer Dr Barbara Ryan, town planner Adam Cowell, and QFES safety staff. 

The forum will take place at the A Block lecture theatre at Toowoomba TAFE from 6-8pm. 

More Stories

Show More
bushfire escarpment mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        premium_icon Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        News Elijah Deveigne from Cannonvale was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer late last year.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Dad and daughter duo ride for cerebral palsy

        premium_icon Dad and daughter duo ride for cerebral palsy

        News Raising money for CPL, the pair will ride from Bowen to Birdsville.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Love affair with pests still strong 25 years on

        premium_icon Love affair with pests still strong 25 years on

        News A successful Whitsundays business is celebrating a 25-year love affair with pests...

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        premium_icon ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        Crime The man spat on an officer’s face before jumping out a back window.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM