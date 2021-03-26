Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Former Qld minister charged with indecent treatment of girls

by Vanessa Marsh
26th Mar 2021 9:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A former Queensland MP and minister has sensationally been charged with the indecent treatment of young girls.

Trevor John Perrett, now 79, has been slapped with 25 charges including eight counts of indecent treatment of girls under 16 and 16 offences of indecent treatment of girls under 17.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 31, 1974 and January 1, 1977.

It is unknown whether the allegations relate to one victim or more.

 

Former Member for Barambah and Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry Trevor Perrett.
Former Member for Barambah and Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry Trevor Perrett.

 

Perrett was the Member for Barambah for 10 years from 1988 to 1998.

He was the Minister for Primary Industries, Fisheries and Forestry from 1996 to 1998 in the government of Premier Rob Borbidge.

His 10-year run as an MP ended in 1998 when he was defeated by One Nation candidate Dorothy Pratt.

He is due to face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as Former Qld minister charged with indecent treatment of girls

More Stories

Show More
court crime former qld minister indecent treatment of young girls sexual abuse allegations trevor john perrett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Next steps mapped in Whitsundays’ first reconciliation plan

        Premium Content Next steps mapped in Whitsundays’ first reconciliation plan

        Council News It aims to recognise and bolster relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through various actions, such as installing country acknowledgment...

        Access granted: Day trips back on for Keswick Island

        Premium Content Access granted: Day trips back on for Keswick Island

        Travel ‘We don’t expect it to boom overnight. This will be a slow process.’

        Remembering Hemi: The club no family wants to join

        Premium Content Remembering Hemi: The club no family wants to join

        News His family continue to tirelessly fight for the voiceless

        Can you help police solve these Mackay Whitsunday crimes?

        Premium Content Can you help police solve these Mackay Whitsunday crimes?

        Crime Between break and enters and car thefts, could you have been at the right place at...