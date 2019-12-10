Former Qld pollie throws support behind Costo’s NQ First

NEW MEMBER: Former Whitsunday MP Harry Black

A FAMILIAR face has thrown his support behind Queensland’s new political party.

Former Whitsunday MP Harry Black has become a member of Jason Costigan’s North Queensland First Party.

Mr Black was elected the Member for Whitsunday, representing Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, in 1998.

He was defeated by Labor’s Jan Jarratt in 2001.

The semi-retired Bloomsbury business owner said he felt compelled to join NQ First.

“I’ve always been a great believer that Queensland should be split in two,” Mr Black said.

NQ First held its foundation meeting on Monday night at the Eimeo Pacific Hotel.