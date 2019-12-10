Menu
NEW MEMBER: Former Whitsunday MP Harry Black
Politics

Former Qld pollie throws support behind Costo’s NQ First

Melanie Whiting
10th Dec 2019 2:00 AM
A FAMILIAR face has thrown his support behind Queensland’s new political party.

Former Whitsunday MP Harry Black has become a member of Jason Costigan’s North Queensland First Party.

Mr Black was elected the Member for Whitsunday, representing Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, in 1998.

He was defeated by Labor’s Jan Jarratt in 2001.

The semi-retired Bloomsbury business owner said he felt compelled to join NQ First.

“I’ve always been a great believer that Queensland should be split in two,” Mr Black said.

NQ First held its foundation meeting on Monday night at the Eimeo Pacific Hotel.

