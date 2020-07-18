Former skipper says MCU inclusion good for football

Former Magpies Crusaders captain Michael Lyall chats to an official during last year’s NPL Queensland campaign.

Former Magpies Crusaders captain Michael Lyall chats to an official during last year’s NPL Queensland campaign.

FORMER Magpies Crusaders captain Michael Lyall says the Mackay Premier League agitators should be expected to dominate the league this season.

Lyall, who left the NPL Queensland outfit in the off-season to return to Magpies FC, said Magpies Crusaders’ 12-nil scoreline against City Brothers in Round 1 was to be expected, owing to the quality on the pitch.

“Really they should be dominating the league – they’re a state league side,” Lyall said.

“If they’re not then people will start asking the question as to why.”

Opinions are divided on whether Magpies Crusaders’ inclusion this season is good or bad for the local competition.

One coach told the Daily Mercury “cricket scorelines” would not be good for the competitiveness of the competition, while others – like Lions coach Daniel Scotton – have welcomed the challenge.

Lyall is in Scotton’s camp.

“I think it’ll strengthen the league and the standards,” he said.

“And this gives their coach (Tom Ballantyne) a chance to look at a few of the younger players to see if they’re ready to play state league next year or not.”

The highly anticipated Magpies v Magpies Crusaders clash is set for Saturday, August 1 at Magpies.