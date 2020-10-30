Former strip club worker caught with drugs, pipe

A FORMER strip club worker caught with drugs said she used them to lose weight.

Sarah Jean Walker, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing drugs, utensils and contravening police.

Walker was found with 10g of marijuana and a pipe on October 8.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Walker had lost her employment and put on weight and struggled with it.

She said the marijuana assisted her in getting to her ideal weight and now she had reached it there was no reason for her to keep using it.

Walker told the court she used to work at the Boardroom - a strip club - which had permanently shut.

She was fined $800 and no conviction was recorded.

