Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Davis (centre) has been on the Roosters coaching staff.
Nick Davis (centre) has been on the Roosters coaching staff.
Rugby League

Former Swan Davis‘ shock NRL gig

by Michael Carayannis
17th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL premiership winner Nick Davis will switch codes and play for the Sydney Roosters.

The Swans grand final hero will play for the Roosters during the two day nines tournament next month.

Davis will wear his famous No.2 jersey. He played 168 AFL games including Sydney's 2005 premiership win.

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

He has most recently been the Roosters kicking coach.

"Rugby league was one of the first sports I played growing up," Davis said.

"I have always followed the game so when I had a chat with Trent about playing with the Roosters at the nines It was an easy decision straight away."

Nick Davis (centre) will make the transition from the Roosters’ coaching staff to playing for the team.
Nick Davis (centre) will make the transition from the Roosters’ coaching staff to playing for the team.
 

More Stories

Show More
afl nick davis nrl nrl nines rugby league sydney roosters sydney swans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe weather warning for rainfall, hail, wind issued

        Severe weather warning for rainfall, hail, wind issued

        Weather The BOM said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

        Mine owner provides update on CQ death probe

        premium_icon Mine owner provides update on CQ death probe

        Business More details about the tragedy are trickling in

        Protester accused of contractor assault to face trial

        premium_icon Protester accused of contractor assault to face trial

        Crime Swedish international exchange student to face a two-day trial after Adani protest...

        What's next for Proserpine Mill building after blaze

        premium_icon What's next for Proserpine Mill building after blaze

        News The fire is not likely to affect the crushing season start date.