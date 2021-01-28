Former inmate reveals horror sex assault

A former inmate has told a court harrowing details of an alleged prison sex assault he endured as a 17-year-old.

A former inmate has told a court harrowing details of an alleged prison sex assault he endured as a 17-year-old.

A 17-YEAR-OLD inmate serving time in an adult prison in the late 90s claims he was taken into a cell by two "lifers" who held a shiv to his neck and forced him to perform sex acts on them.

Wayne Anthony Trott and James Patrick McGrane have both pleaded not guilty to two counts each of aggravated indecent assault on the teen which prosecutors allege occurred on a date between July and August of 1999.

McGrane and Trott entered the pleas on the first day of their trial in the Brisbane District Court today.

The alleged assault took place at Sir David Longland Correctional Centre, Wacol.

Crown Prosecutor Katrina Overell said the jury would hear evidence from the victim, who cannot be identified, that he was serving time in the Sir David Longland Correctional Centre at Wacol in 1999 for property offences when the alleged incident occurred.

She said the boy had at first been placed in an area for younger inmates known as the "boys yard" but was later moved to the same block as McGrane and Trott, who was then known as 'Woodsy'.

"(The victim) was outside the cells when the defendant James McGrane approached him and told him Woodsy wanted to see him," Ms Overell said.

"(He) walked over to the cell where the defendant Trott was waiting for him, he will tell you that as he entered the cell, McGrane pushed him in and he fell to the floor.

"He says he had a shiv which was a sharpened tooth brush pushed up to his neck, he was told to do sexual favours to Wayne Trott or he'd be dead."

Ms Overell said at one point, McGrane allegedly told the victim: "I don't care I'm already doing life it doesn't matter to me".

The Brisbane Correctional centre (formerly the Sir David Longland centre).

He said the two defendants then switched places and he was also forced to give oral sex to McGrane.

"During this time he said Woodsy or Wayne Trott stood behind him and held his head with a shiv to his neck," Ms Overell said.

"McGrane then threatened him and said if he said anything they'd get him."

The prosecutor said the jury would hear that the victim reported the incident to a corrections officer and told his mum and brother but did not make a formal complaint to police.

He was released from prison a few weeks after the alleged incident.

The trial continues.

Originally published as Former teen inmate tells of horror sex assault