Former top draft pick set for Suns return

THE Gold Coast Suns can ill afford to suffer any more injuries, with the club's depth already being put to the ultimate test. However, the reinforcements are on the way.

The club's first selection in the 2015 draft, No. 8, Callum Ah Chee shone in his first full NEAFL game at the weekend after playing limited minutes the previous two matches.

With half back Jordan Murdoch the latest facing a stint on the sidelines after injuring his foot in the loss to the Kangaroos - coach Stuart Dew and his match committee will be tempted to bring in Ah Chee for Saturday's clash against St Kilda in Townsville.

The West Australian can play either half forward or half back or in the midfield and when fit is one of the Suns' better players.

Ah Chee was a standout over summer before he was granted leave to deal with a personal issue. On his return he suffered a quad injury which has left him unavailable for selection for the first half of the season.

Gold Coast had determined to be conservative on his return which pointed to another week in the reserves and a return after the bye but with the growing injury list and a glowing report from NEAFL coach Nick Malceski after his performance against powerhouse Brisbane, he will come under consideration for a winnable game against the Saints.

"Cal was one of our better players on the day, starting in defence but then moving up and spending a bit of time on the wing,'' Malceski said.

Callum Ah Chee is in the mix to return for the Gold Coast. Picture: AAP Images

"He kicked two goals and was able to find a fair bit of the footy.

"Cal is building his fitness back up since his injury but played full game time and will soon be pushing for a spot in the seniors.''

Thursday's training session will resemble previous weeks with vice-captain Touk Miller in a battle to prove his fitness after suffering a serious cork against the Kangaroos.

Miller played out the game but was stationed permanently forward and has been hampered in his movement this week.

He had only just returned after a three week lay-off.

Richmond recruit Corey Ellis is also pushing for selection after another solid NEAFL display.

Meanwhile, the intrigue over Sam Day's future remains after the foundation player said this week he was determined to stay on the Coast and would re-sign if an offer came from the club.

Day has been overlooked for top end draft picks Jack Lukosius and Ben King and state league recruits Chris Burgess and Josh Corbett, neither who have been able to make an impact at AFL level.

Corbett has not kicked a goal in a month.