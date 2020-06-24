Menu
Former correctional centre general manager Peter Hall will not be returning to work after allegedly having “inappropriate relationships” with a staff member.
Crime

Prison boss barred from jail after affair with staffer

by TESS IKONOMOU
24th Jun 2020 6:26 PM
Former Townsville Correctional Centre general manager Peter Hall will not be returning to the jail after being stood down earlier this year for allegedly having "inappropriate relationships" with a staff member.

Queensland Corrective Services commissioner Peter Martin said Mr Hall was currently facing "a disciplinary investigation," when announcing the release of the executive summary of the independent review conducted into the jails.

"It would not be prudent to return that individual to this particular correctional centre and I won't be doing that," he said.

"The acting GM Louise Kneeshaw is doing a sterling job here, she has my full confidence.

"The universal view of the 79 officers that came forward and participated in the review, that they have seen demonstrable moves forward in many of the issues that they raised in the review report largely attributed to the early work that Louise Kneeshaw has done here since she came into that role early this year.

"She has my full support, she'll be staying here until the position of GM is affirmed, a process that has already begun."

Mr Hall, who had been in the job for just over two years, was stood down on full pay over allegations of "inappropriate misuse of his position and departmental resources" on January 20.

Originally published as Former Townsville prison boss removed from region

peter hall townsville correctional centre

