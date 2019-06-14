Menu
Former West Coast Eagles star Mark LeCras is still in the action. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP
AFL

Former West Coast Eagles star rescues two from burning car

by Fox Sports staff writer
14th Jun 2019 10:33 AM

WEST Coast premiership star Mark LeCras has been hailed as a hero after pulling two people from a burning car in Perth on Thursday evening.

The 32-year-old, who retired at the end of last year, was reportedly on his way home from giving a talk when he witnessed a car travelling in the opposite direction and veering off the road.

LeCras pulled two people out of the car, but a third person perished as it went up in flames.

Royal Perth Hospital confirmed the rescued passengers - a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s - were in a stable condition.

LeCras played 219 games for the Eagles after being drafted with pick 37 in 2004.

afl mark lecras west coast eagles
News Corp Australia

    Five being assessed after car rolled on Bruce Highway

    News A Vehicle has rolled over on the Bruce Highway.

    • 14th Jun 2019 10:53 AM
    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    Celebrity Find out which famous people you share a birthday with.

    Dreaming of a 'best life'

    Life Do you dream of a world without bullies?

    premium_icon Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

    Whats On 'This show is a massive part of the Proserpine identity.'