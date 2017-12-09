Forum to discuss mining and health

Musician William Crichton will perform at the Whitsunday VMR base on Tuesday at 6pm.

Musician William Crichton will perform at the Whitsunday VMR base on Tuesday at 6pm.

AN INFORMATION session held by Health on the Frontlines next week will open a discussion on the effect of coal mining on the health of local people.

Beyond the risk to the health of miners and port workers who are directly affected, the seminar will address the consequences of the boom-bust cycle commonly associated with large-scale coal projects in central Queensland, as

well as threats that affect us all.

These include global warming and a shipping catastrophe waiting to happen on the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Partnering with Reef Action Whitsunday the Health on the Frontlines seminar will hear from medical professionals discussing the health impacts of Australia's largest ever coal mine, the proposed Adani Carmichael mine.

"The community forum is targeted at anyone interested in hearing about the likely health effects the Adani mine will have on our local community,” RAW spokesperson Jessa Lloyd said.

"Locally but also globally, because we all breathe the same air.”

The forum starts at 6pm on December 12 at the whisper Bay VMR base.

It is free and Ms Lloyd asks that interested participants register with Eventbrite which can be accessed by typing www.bit.ly/2i21kC9 into your browser.

Doctors for the Environment Australia, who will have members speak at the VMR next week, have called for politicians to reverse the approval of the Carmichael Mine and for a ban on all new coal mines in Australia.

Following a presentation from Associate Professor Linda Selvey from the University of Queensland there will be an open community discussion about how to champion a healthy and bright future for Central Queensland.

Universal Music's William Crichton, who is also a member of Greenmusic.org is an active supporter of the cause and will perform his soulful brand of folk at the VMR base next Tuesday.