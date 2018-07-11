Found asleep behind wheel blowing 0.237

DANIEL Christopher Soden was found passed out behind the wheel with his car stopped in the middle of Faust St in Proserpine on June 22.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard the 30-year-old was so drunk it took several minutes of police knocking on the window to wake him.

Soden pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday after blowing 0.237.

Macrossan and Amiet lawyer Brigid Paterson said her client had not intended to drive and even had a hotel room booked for the night.

Magistrate James Morton labelled Soden's behaviour "disgraceful” especially considering the Conway Beach local had suffered earlier in his life when he was run over twice.

The court heard Soden had a "terrible” history of high-range drink driving.

"You are a man who has suffered because of someone else behind the wheel of a car ... this is not your first time. What is it going to take for the message to sink in?” Mr Morton said.

Soden received two months jail wholly suspended for 12 months and was disqualified from driving for 21 months, with convictions recorded.