Four ANZ ATMs online in Airlie

People can withdraw cash from four mobile ATMs at the Airlie Beach lagoon carpark.

AIRLIE Beach residents can now withdraw cash with a view.

As part of ANZ's Disaster Management Plan, four remote ANZ Mobile ATM machines were deployed to the Airlie lagoon car park.

ANZ general manager of North Queensland and Northern Territory Tony Tapsall said the deployment was all about getting people "back on their feet".

"We want to ensure everyone at Airlie Beach has access to convenient cash and also their government assistance payments," he said.

"ANZ customers affected by the cyclones are encouraged to visit the Airlie branch or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances."

The mobile ATM's are expected to remain until normal services are returned to the region.