Six injured in Bruce Highway head-on crash

Scenes from the car crash north of Bowen just after 1pm today which has left four people in hospital. Kyle Evans

UPDATE 4.15pm:

A Queensland Health spokesperson said six patients, four with minor injuries, were being treated from the head-on crash north of Bowen on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

A 15-year-old girl and a male patient both received fractures but are in a stable condition.

The RACQ-CQ Rescue helicopter is in Bowen for patient transport to Mackay.

UPDATE 3.15pm:

A HOLDEN Commodore travelling south-bound has collided head-on with a Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan on the Bruce Hwy just after 1pm this afternoon.

Police confirmed all four occupants of the Commodore were taken to Bowen Hospital for treatment in a stable with Rescue 412 Helicopter en route to transfer a man with a reported broken leg to Mackay.

#RACQ #CQRescue now en route to Bowen hospital to transfer a patient to Mackay. pic.twitter.com/5eFWZ5XCWS — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) May 7, 2018

The uninjured driver of the LandCruiser was carrying three other people and said the driver of the commodore was pulled "screaming" from the wreckage.

The highway has now reopened.

UPDATE 3pm:

A HELICOPTER is attending Bowen hospital to transfer a man with a broken leg after he was trapped in a car following an alleged head-on crash just north of Bowen.

The man is one of four patients taken to Bowen hospital in a stable condition from the crash, QAS has confirmed.

One person has arm and hip injuries and two others have minor injuries.

Queensland Police said the incident was originally reported to them as a two-vehicle head-on crash one kilometre north of Abbot Point Rd on the Bruce Hwy.

EARLIER:

AMBULANCE crews are still on scene treating four people involved in a car crash at the Abbot Point turn off north of Bowen on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed three ambulance crews were called to the scene at 1.08pm.

One person has leg injuries and another has arm and hip injuries.

All are said to be in stable conditions.

More to come.