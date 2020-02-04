Four councillors throw hat in the ring for election

FOUR Whitsunday councillors have announced their intention to run in the 2020 council elections.

John Collins, Mike Brunker, Jan Clifford and Dave Clark will re-run for the seats they currently hold.

The election will take place on March 28 with council going into caretaker period on Fenuary 22.

So far, five candidates have announced their intention to run for council.

Division 1 – Jan Clifford

Councillor Jan Clifford will run for the Division 1 seat in the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council elections.

In Airlie Beach, Jan Clifford has announced she will run for Division 1 where she hoped to see many big investments completed.

Cr Clifford said that while the last three years had been spent focusing on recovery works for Cyclone Debbie, she was proud to have been part of the rebuild and hoped she could see them through in the next term.

“The thing I’m most proud of is the community and after the cyclone how everyone pulled together, I was so proud to be a part of that,” she said.

“I still think I’ve got a lot to offer.

“There’s a lot of things going on that I would like to see be finished, including Shute Harbour and the Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

“The foreshore was a big tick, and the cyclone recovery works will be a magnificent asset to ratepayers.”

Looking to the next four years, Cr Clifford said her priorities were looking at opportunities for sustainable development, providing job opportunities and increasing the rate base in the region.

This included looking into projects such as a call centre, a lifestyle village for senior citizens and an investment in bringing technology to the region, which Cr Clifford said would help to secure more jobs.

“There’s nothing stopping some hi-tech businesses from setting up here,” she said.

“I’d also like to see diversity in agriculture so we can tap into the Asian market a bit more, there’s so many things that we can do.”

Cr Clifford said the more-recently announced developments on the new reservoir and pipeline were among the projects she could continue to work on if re-elected.

Division 3 – John Collins

John Collins will run for the Division 3 seat in the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council elections.

John ‘Sarge’ Collins will seek his third term in the Proserpine-centred seat of Division 3 and hoped that he could continue to act as a voice for the community.

“I am passionate about my town and my community and I believe that the constituents of Division 3 need a voice that’s going to fight for them and a voice that’s going to stand up for the division,” he said.

“I have done that for the last eight years and I hope I am given the opportunity to do it for another four.”

Following the adoption of the Proserpine Master Plan, Cr Collins said he was proud of the progress he had achieved with Lake Proserpine as well as work on the Proserpine RV Park, Conway Beach Park upgrade and Pioneer Park Upgrade among other developments.

“Revitalising the recreation area at Lake Proserpine and implementing a free 72-hour lakeside camping facility is something that locals have waited over 20 years for,” he said.

“I honestly believe that the projects we’ve started and have almost finished are going to put Proserpine on the map and if re-elected as divisional councillor for Proserpine and surrounds I will make sure this happens.”

Since the last election, the boundaries for Division 3 have shifted to now include Crystal Brook, Lake Proserpine, Dittmer, Kelsey Creek, Silver Creek, Pauls Pocket, Andromache, Goorganga Creek, Thoopara, Gunyarra, Goorganga Plains and Lethebrook suburbs.

Cr Collins said despite these changes he would continue to cater for Proserpine as well as the newly added areas.

Division 5 – Dave Clark

Dave Clark will run for the Division 5 seat in the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council elections.

Dave Clark hoped to land the Division 5 seat ge has been in since 2008.

Cr Clark said his decision to stand for the 2020 elections was an easy one.

“With my experience as a councillor and my passion to see our region prosper in all ways, I feel honoured to have this opportunity to run again,” he said.

“If elected I will maintain my goals of being very conscious of the burden rates and charges has on the community, job security, maintaining our roads and infrastructure and securing any funding that will benefit the present and the future generations to come and to ensure it prospers and succeeds in every way.”

Cr Clark said one of the notable achievements from his past term was securing the Bowen sewage treatment plant as well as developments on Shute Harbour and Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Although Cr Clark’s division has changed slightly following the newly-introduced boundary changes, he said he was looking forward to getting out into the community to meet more of his constituents.

“(The changes) will be no problem, it’ll be a challenge but I’m up to it,” he said.

“In the last three terms in council I have watched the Whitsunday region grow.

“I feel proud of what has been achieved and look forward to seeing the region continue to thrive in the next four years and beyond.”

Division 6 – Mike Brunker

Mike Brunker will run for the Division 6 seat in the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council elections.

Meanwhile in Bowen, Mike Brunker announced he will run for Division 6, which covers majority of the town area.

Cr Brunker said he worked hard over the last term to help with recovery efforts following Cyclone Debbie and looked forward to building upon this if re-elected.

“I hope to concentrate a bit more on economic development,” he said.

“We’ve been flat chat with Cyclone Debbie destruction and capital works, so we’ve had our hands full.

“Now that’s started to settle down it’s basically now working on jobs and seeing what we can get out of Adani, Abbot Point and new industry starting up in Bowen.”

Over the past four years Cr Brunker said Bowen had seen development through the Beautiful Bowen project and hoped to focus on securing full-time work for the community to help the local economy if he were re-elected.

“Rural communities need jobs, and the best thing you can do for a worker is give him a full-time job,” he said.

“In the past a lot of our industry has been seasonal, so if we can get a guy working on a tomato farm for six months, he might head over the prawn farm for another six, which is the equivalent to full-time work.

“We need to do everything we possibly can to facilitate the jobs.”

Cr Brunker said council had come a long way since he was the first mayor of the amalgamated council.

He hoped representatives from the wide area covered by the Whitsunday Regional Council would continue to work together to deliver what the community needed.

“I always knew Andrew would have personality to bring council together and thankfully they have,” he said.

“He’s been a steady hand for a steady ship, and it’ll be much the same.”

Division 4 – Michelle Wright

Michelle Wright has put forward her nomination for Division 4 councillor in the upcoming 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council elections.

Michelle Wright announced she would run for the Division 4 seat previously held by Nicola Grieger who is stepping down to have a baby last month.

One of Mrs Wright’s main priorities coming into the council election was securing more jobs in the area to give the younger generation wider opportunities when choosing a career path.

Mrs Wright also prioritised keeping council rates low, ensuring roads were kept up to standard and improving health care facilities in the region.

Other councillors currently representing the region were contacted but did not reveal their intentions heading into the election.