Four CQ stores to close in Target shutdown

Target shoppers only have a year left to enjoy their local stores, as four Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday stores prepare to close. Photo: David Mariuz

Target shoppers only have a year left to enjoy their local stores, as four Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday stores prepare to close. Photo: David Mariuz

TARGET shoppers only have a year left to enjoy their local stores, as four Central Queensland stores prepare to close.

Moranbah, Emerald, Bowen and Sarina are among sweeping closures across the country, with 167 Target stores shutting up shop within 12 months.

The Moranbah and Emerald stores will close permanently by early mid 2021, while Bowen and Sarina will become K-Marts by early next year.

Wesfarmers, which owns both retailers, revealed up to 75 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could permanently shut, while up to 92 other stores would be converted into Kmart branches in a note to investors on Friday, May 22.

Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said the changes would “enhance the overall position of the Kmart Group, while also improving the commercial viability of Target”. Photo: Marie Nirme

Read more:

Secret behind CBD salon’s huge growth

Owner reveals why popular restaurant closed

Aussie tradies swap the tools for textiles

Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said the changes would “enhance the overall position of the Kmart Group, while also improving the commercial viability of Target”.

In a statement, a Target spokeswoman said the company was minimising job losses where possible.

“All team members in Target stores scheduled for conversion to Kmart will be offered the opportunity to join the growing Kmart team, for other affected Target team members, we will work with them to identify and offer other redeployment opportunities in Kmart, Catch, Bunnings and Officeworks as these businesses continue to grow,” she said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Bowen and Sarina Target stores will be converted into K-Marts by early next year. Photo: Matt Loxton

Here’s how the community reacted to Target closing

Charmaine Jacobson: Looks like it’s all the smaller “target-country” stores

Brendan Brooks: ‘Id rather target in Canelands be a Kmart … target is just the same thing anyway

Deb Richardson: Noooooo I want to keep our Target it is great

Anna Wilsonyup: a bit of a shock

Elise Dunckis: Kmart in Sarina that's a bad idea!

Carly Bayliss: Wow Emerald and Moranbah on the list to close and not on the Kmart list to open … big hit for us … was so handy having somewhere to pop to for urgent kids clothes.

Carly Bayliss: yeah very disappointing for us … kids options. Was even handy for sheets, towels I am always in there. Not to mention job losses.

Tania Higgs: let’s hope they change there mind for all the peeps of Moranbah

Carly Bayliss: hope so … start petitioning now. Not only for Moranbah but surrounding towns too … Dysart, Middlemount and Clermont and in between.

Rikki James: our target isn’t as good as yours lol. But will def be a loss for the community.

Target shoppers only have a year left to enjoy their local stores, as four Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday stores prepare to close. Photo: David Mariuz

Mel N Heath Shandiman: Oh no Moranbah. And it’s a great little target to

Melissa Sollitt: I am so excited – gifts for all!

Paula Edwards: Townsville gets to keep both its Targets.

Natalie Oram I know I can’t believe it as this is all we have got. Even though it was small it was still great and you could order on line from the big targets and do click and collect. I just hope they replace it with something, far out so frustrating for us locals.

Mel N Heath: It was the only one there and so good to shop locally, especially when you need clothes and shoes for the kids, I really hope they replace it.

Krystle Abbott: That's such a big blow for the town, if your not a miner there’s not many other places for job opportunities, especially for the younger generation.

Kylie Jackman: That sucks. Target is the only place I can get good quality clothes for my daughter. Looks like I’ll have to do online shopping. You want us to spend local and you close our stores.

Louise Mele: I know looks like more trips to Mackay to buy clothes.

Karen Collier: So very sad for places like Moranbah and emerald.

Pat Bid Martin: I recently spent the day at Mt. Pleasant and a fair amount of time in K Mart. For a long time I was always disappointed with K. Mart, but this day, I really loved it. Bought heaps of things from there. So those of you who get a K. Mart, I think you will like it too.

TaMa LEe: The only down side is the Kmart we have now don’t have stock so will it be worse now.