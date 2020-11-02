Menu
Four fire crews are battling a vegetation fire on Mount Whitsunday Dve. Picture: Elyse Wurm
Breaking

Four crews battle blaze near Port of Airlie

Laura Thomas
2nd Nov 2020 2:03 PM
FOUR crews are on scene at a vegetation fire near Port of Airlie.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were working to contain a vegetation fire which broke out on Mount Whitsunday Rd about noon.

According to the Rural Fire Service, another four crews are en route to the scene.

The RFS has warned that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents are being advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

More to come

