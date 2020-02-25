Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
News

Four critical as crash shuts Bruce Highway

Ashley Pillhofer
25th Feb 2020 6:52 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is closed south of Mackay after a serious crash at Carmila.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4am where a truck and vehicle collided.

It is understood the vehicles involved were a B-double truck and a camper van, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said. 

A rescue helicopter has landed at the Ilbilbie Roadhouse where four critical patients are being assessed by paramedics.

A statement from RACQ CQ Rescue said it would transport one patient. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cut one person from the van just after 6am.

A QFES spokeswoman said that person was now free, but still in the vehicle.

Police say the road will remain closed for a number of hours and that motorists should expect delays.

The Forensic Crash Unit has attended. 

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway bruce highway closed bruce highway crash mackay crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s dabble in drug-trafficking ‘short and unsophisticated’

        premium_icon Man’s dabble in drug-trafficking ‘short and unsophisticated’

        Crime A “street-level dealer”, the court heard he had about 30 customers

        Council rates well in audit, change needed to maintain

        premium_icon Council rates well in audit, change needed to maintain

        News Council scored well across the board but one key adjustment is needed for economic...

        Drink and drug driver wrap-up

        premium_icon Drink and drug driver wrap-up

        News This week’s drink and drug driver wrap-up of people appearing in Proserpine...

        Government Coronavirus Aid will do “little” to help

        premium_icon Government Coronavirus Aid will do “little” to help

        News Fishermen say they are “grateful” for the support but the money will not go to who...