Four hospitalised after two-vehicle incident outside Bowen

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Peter Delemothe Rd Matthew Deans

FOUR people have been hospitalised after a crash outside of Bowen this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics were called to a two-vehicle incident on Peter Delemothe Rd, near the Mount Buckley Rd intersection, about 4.20pm this afternoon.

The spokesman said four patients were transported to Bowen Hospital, however, no information was available on the age, gender or condition of the patients.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said police crews attended the incident and he believed no serious injuries had been obtained by the vehicle's occupants.

