Menu
Login
News

Four hurt in two-car crash with kangaroo

Emma Clarke
by
4th Sep 2018 9:10 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM

FOUR people were hurt when two cars collided with a kangaroo at Laidley Heights overnight.

Paramedics were called to Gatton Laidley Rd and Miles Rd just after 6.20pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Four people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

 

Related Items

ipswuch hospital kangaroo qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    News RUNNERS and canines assembled at St Catherine's Catholic College for the third annual Run as 1 fun run raising awareness and money for Cystic Fibrosis.

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    News Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News RACQ CQ Rescue reveals increase in call-outs to road crash victims.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Local Partners