Three dead, two injured in horror crash

The scene of the crash at South Bingera on Childers Rd. Picture: Brian Cassidy

A POLICE spokesman has confirmed three people have died after a horror three-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region this morning.

The crash happened just after 9.10am near on Childers Rd near Rosevale Drive in South Bingera.

Three people are in a critical condition.

In addition, a QAS spokesman said a man in his 60s was in a serious condition with head injuries was trapped in his vehicle but has since been freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel.

He was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A woman in her 40s was also been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.

Childers Rd is blocked in both directions near Kingswood Way.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area where possible and use an alternate route along Goodwood Rd.

Police have also put further diversions in place via Isis Hwy and Bundaberg Ring Rd, as the area around the incident is expected to remain blocked for some time.

In a separate incident, a person has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after an accident in Willowbank.

QAS said the patient was suffering from chest and abdominal pain and was in a stable condition.