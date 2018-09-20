Suspect killed, four wounded in office shooting

A GUNMAN who opened fire at a Wisconsin software company on Wednesday, wounding four people and sending terrified office workers fleeing for safety, died of gunshot wounds following a shootout with police, authorities said.

The chaos unfolded at a commercial building in Middleton just outside of Madison at the location of software company WTS Paradigm about 10.30am, cops said.

An onslaught of emergency responders quickly descended on the scene, New York Post reported.

Officers shot the gunman, whose identity was not immediately released, and moved him to a local hospital before he succumbed to his injuries.

The three victims were also taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed by cops.

"We know that three people were injured and are being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds," Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke said at a press conference.

"Officers who responded engaged the suspect. He was shot by officers," Foulke said.

People are escorted out of a software company, the scene of a shooting in Middleton, Wisconsin on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Four people were shot and wounded. Picture: Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal/AP

Police in Wisconsin are conducting a secondary search of an office building where four people were shot to make sure there are no additional victims or suspects.

Middleton police dispatcher Danielle Kimball said officers were still finding people who've been hiding since the Wednesday morning shooting at software company WTS Paradigm.

An employee at WTS Paradigm, who witnessed the shooting, told the Wisconsin State Journal that the gunman was also an employee with the company.

The witness, who asked not to be named, heard about a dozen gunshots from what he says sounded like a handgun, as he was holed up in a room and texting his wife before police arrived.

The man told the news outlet that he kept thinking, "The walls in the office aren't thick enough."

One woman being assisted out of an area building was screaming, saying it was "a devastating loss," according to Wisconsin State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman.

Four people were shot and wounded during a shooting in the suburb of Madison, according to a city administrator. Picture: Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP

Andrew King, an employee at an area building, said he saw a man with a handgun going inside another building.

"I saw a dude walking with a gun inside the building," King said, according to the news outlet.

"He was just walking with it, and I didn't see any shooting."

Another company, Esker, is next door. Esker employee Gabe Geib says he heard a couple of shots but didn't immediately know what it was. He says he then saw numerous people running away from the building in "full sprint."

He says he and his colleagues were still huddled in their cafeteria, away from windows, more than an hour after the shooting.

A lockdown in relation to the incident was lifted by police less than three hours after the shooting started.

Members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wrote in a tweet that he and his wife, Tonette, "are praying for those who were injured and for those who are caring for them at local hospitals."

"On behalf of a grateful state, I thank our outstanding first responders who acted decisively in the face of danger and stabilized the situation," Walker wrote.

Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar told the State Journal: "My heart goes out to the families of anyone who may have been hurt…The city will do everything we can to help them in this situation."

Middleton is about 90 miles west of Milwaukee. - With Post Wires

