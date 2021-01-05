Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four ‘distinctive’ snakes have been stolen by a group of daring burglars from a house .
Four ‘distinctive’ snakes have been stolen by a group of daring burglars from a house .
Crime

Four snakes stolen in daring burglary

by Jack Paynter
5th Jan 2021 9:10 AM

Daring burglars have stolen four live snakes from a home southwest of Melbourne.

Police said the unknown offenders broke into a house at Bannockburn sometime between 6am on December 12 and 4.30pm on December 13.

Leading Senior Constable Rohan Imms said the offenders stole four snakes described as "distinctive" from the Garonne Drive, as well as war medals, electrical goods, motorbike equipment and a white 2012 Land Rover Discovery.

He said no one was home at the time of the burglary and the goods were still yet to be recovered, including the Land Rover with registration ZBC857.

 

One of the snakes stolen during a burglary in Bannockburn on December 12.
One of the snakes stolen during a burglary in Bannockburn on December 12.

 

The four snakes were stolen on December 12 or 13.
The four snakes were stolen on December 12 or 13.

 

Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives have released images of the medals, snakes and car in the hope someone recognises them and can assist police.

Any witnesses or anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

War medals were also taken from the Bannockburn house.
War medals were also taken from the Bannockburn house.

 

 

Originally published as Four snakes stolen in daring burglary

crime police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big ticket items on Whitsunday council to-do list for 2021

        Premium Content Big ticket items on Whitsunday council to-do list for 2021

        Council News The mayor says there is plenty of projects in the works across the region this year.

        Former Banjo’s chef attacks apprentice in broad daylight

        Premium Content Former Banjo’s chef attacks apprentice in broad daylight

        Crime The court heard the victim was more than a decade younger than the chef.

        ‘Bewildered’: Dawson MP slams NQ insurance report

        Premium Content ‘Bewildered’: Dawson MP slams NQ insurance report

        Insurance ACCC: ‘We had people in tears because for the first time in their life, they were...

        What Mackay, Whitsundays can expect from TC Imogen system

        Premium Content What Mackay, Whitsundays can expect from TC Imogen system

        Weather System to move in later in the week and deliver solid falls.